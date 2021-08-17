Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,145 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BOX were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in BOX by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BOX by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in BOX by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter worth about $28,609,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BOX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BOX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Box, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -126.59 and a beta of 1.25.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

