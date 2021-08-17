RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in RPC by 28.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 57,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in RPC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,088,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in RPC by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,318,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,317,000 after purchasing an additional 72,290 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter valued at $769,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. RPC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.14.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $515,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $26,777,224.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,089,000 shares of company stock worth $6,035,700. Company insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

RPC Profile

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

