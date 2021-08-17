Rupee Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 49.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Rupee has a market capitalization of $61,454.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rupee has traded 45.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00060213 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000661 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.