Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$240,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,369,717.08.

RUS opened at C$37.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. Russel Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.10 and a twelve month high of C$37.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.86.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

