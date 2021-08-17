Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.01, for a total transaction of C$240,565.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,369,717.08.
RUS opened at C$37.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.80. Russel Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.10 and a twelve month high of C$37.44.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.58%.
Russel Metals Company Profile
Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.