S4FE Price Down 5.4% This Week (S4F)

S4FE (CURRENCY:S4F) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, S4FE has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. S4FE has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $2,527.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One S4FE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00059107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00015713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.23 or 0.00868044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00048317 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.00 or 0.00160573 BTC.

S4FE Coin Profile

S4FE (S4F) is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

S4FE Coin Trading

