Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 44.69%.

SACH remained flat at $$4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,517. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.16. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Sachem Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sachem Capital stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 57,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Sachem Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SACH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.