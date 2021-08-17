Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFSHF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Liberum Capital upgraded Safestore from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Safestore presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

SFSHF stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

