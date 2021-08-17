Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 799,735 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,975 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $35,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $43.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

