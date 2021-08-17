Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in July

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SPPJY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.80. 707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.86. Sappi has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPPJY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sappi in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sappi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sappi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

