Savix Price Tops $5.44 on Major Exchanges (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. During the last week, Savix has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $356,653.39 and approximately $957,191.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for $5.44 or 0.00011740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00062290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00016855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.82 or 0.00913009 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00048527 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00104237 BTC.

About Savix

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 116,920 coins and its circulating supply is 65,598 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Savix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

