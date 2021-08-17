ScanSource (SCSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 24th. Analysts expect ScanSource to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $735.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.64.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCSC. Raymond James raised their target price on ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ScanSource stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of ScanSource worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

