Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Position Decreased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SLB opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

