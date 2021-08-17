Schroders plc (SDR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 37 on September 23rd

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,714 ($48.52) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,609.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company has a market cap of £10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,779 ($49.37).

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.51), for a total value of £890,000 ($1,162,790.70). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 17,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,580 ($46.77), for a total transaction of £611,249.20 ($798,600.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $227,522,370.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price target on shares of Schroders in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

