Schroders plc (SDR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 37 on September 23rd

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Schroders stock opened at GBX 3,714 ($48.52) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,609.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31. The company has a market cap of £10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81. Schroders has a 1-year low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,779 ($49.37).
In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.51), for a total value of £890,000 ($1,162,790.70). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 17,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,580 ($46.77), for a total transaction of £611,249.20 ($798,600.99). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,587 shares of company stock valued at $227,522,370.
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
