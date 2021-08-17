Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2021

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.