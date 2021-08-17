Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 185,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,148,000 after acquiring an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.