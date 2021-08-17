Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Decreased by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,069,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.33. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

