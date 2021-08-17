Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend payment by 4.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of SWM opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 18.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

