Scientific Games Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,827 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,983% compared to the typical daily volume of 189 call options.
Shares of SGMS stock opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94.
Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after buying an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.