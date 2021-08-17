Scientific Games Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,827 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,983% compared to the typical daily volume of 189 call options.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -56.10 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGMS. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,848,000 after buying an additional 82,069 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,491 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 134,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Scientific Games by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

