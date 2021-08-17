Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) by 93.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Scion Tech Growth I were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares during the period. Twin Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Scion Tech Growth I stock opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

