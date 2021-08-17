Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$166.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$153.65.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$147.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,145. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$96.40 and a 52 week high of C$149.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.6326006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total transaction of C$2,712,793.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.46, for a total transaction of C$722,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$336,591.80. Insiders sold 120,470 shares of company stock worth $17,349,227 in the last 90 days.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

