SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $325.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its target price lifted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.45.

SE stock traded up $17.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,846. SEA has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $315.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.81 billion, a PE ratio of -86.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $282.04.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SEA will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after purchasing an additional 370,735 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in SEA by 56.7% during the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

