Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Down 47.7% in July

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 47.7% from the July 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in Secoo by 102.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Secoo by 27.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Secoo during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Secoo during the first quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Secoo during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Secoo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SECO opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.76 million, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.42. Secoo has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.21.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.