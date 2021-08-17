SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of SEEK stock opened at $45.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.66. SEEK has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $51.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SEEK from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut SEEK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 18th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and the distribution and provision of higher education courses.

