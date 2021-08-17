Short Interest in American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) Grows By 42.0%

American Defense Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of American Defense Systems stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. American Defense Systems has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

About American Defense Systems

American Defense Systems, Inc designs and supplies transparent and opaque armor solutions for both military and commercial applications; and provides engineering and consulting services, develops and installs detention and security hardware, entry control and monitoring systems, intrusion detection systems, and security glass.

