Short Interest in Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Expands By 58.3%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AGPIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

