Short Interest in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) Decreases By 27.3%

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Canterbury Park from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 405,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 8.50% of Canterbury Park worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPHC stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Canterbury Park has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market cap of $74.42 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.49.

Canterbury Park Company Profile

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

