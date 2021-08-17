Short Interest in Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Expands By 53.7%

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the July 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 8.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 122,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,250. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.1341 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

