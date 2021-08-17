Short Interest in Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Declines By 32.6%

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

CFRUY stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

