Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Expands By 112.1%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the July 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 169.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MGDDF opened at $171.80 on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $171.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.43.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.
