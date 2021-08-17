Short Interest in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Expands By 112.1%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the July 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 169.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MGDDF opened at $171.80 on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $106.55 and a fifty-two week high of $171.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

