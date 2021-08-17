Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Declines By 46.0%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CBAY stock opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.19. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.28.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 572,244 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after acquiring an additional 545,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,378 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 70,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 117,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.64.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

