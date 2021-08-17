Short Interest in FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) Declines By 45.3%

FEC Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:FECOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,789,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FECOF stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02. FEC Resources has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About FEC Resources

FEC Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the Philippines. The company, through its interest in, Forum Energy Limited, owns a 70% interest in the Service Contract 72, an offshore license located to the north west of the Philippine Island of Palawan. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

