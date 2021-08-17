Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Rises By 32.1%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the July 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of FPAFY opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05. First Pacific has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0934 per share. This represents a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

