Short Interest in Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Drops By 62.5%

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GNGBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Getinge in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. Getinge has a fifty-two week low of $19.37 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.85.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $782.47 million for the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Getinge will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

