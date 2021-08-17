Short Interest in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Drops By 51.7%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the July 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MILN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.35. 64 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,848. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 1 year low of $29.39 and a 1 year high of $45.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MILN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 113,129 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2,438.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 159.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter.

