Short Interest in Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) Rises By 50.5%

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GWAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 880,800 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the July 15th total of 585,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GWAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,391. Good Works Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95.

Get Good Works Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Works Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Works Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Good Works Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Works Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.