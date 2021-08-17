Short Interest in Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Decreases By 44.7%

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,600 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the July 15th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CBDHF stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Hempfusion Wellness has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $3.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35.

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

