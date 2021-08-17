Short Interest in Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Drops By 71.4%

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the July 15th total of 140,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

HLDCY stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.68. 32,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,079. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.3996 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

