Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Increases By 50.8%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,400 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the July 15th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.6 days.

OTCMKTS:IBDSF opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $15.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

