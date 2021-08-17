Short Interest in Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) Drops By 34.8%

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILUS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,749,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ILUS stock opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. Ilustrato Pictures International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06.

Get Ilustrato Pictures International alerts:

About Ilustrato Pictures International

Ilustrato Pictures International Inc develops feature theatrical films for international release. The company develops films to be financed and distributed in China by Chinese production companies. It primarily operates in Hong Kong. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilustrato Pictures International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.