Short Interest in Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Drops By 61.0%

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the July 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Josemaria Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.64. 81,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,875. Josemaria Resources has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Josemaria Resources from C$1.10 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Josemaria Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as NGEx Resources Inc and changed its name to Josemaria Resources Inc in July 2019.

