Short Interest in Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Decreases By 31.5%

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the July 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MNHFF remained flat at $$207.39 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.95. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 52 week low of $204.50 and a 52 week high of $215.48.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Mayr-Melnhof Karton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG manufactures and sells cartonboard and folding cartons in Europe and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mayr-Melnhof Karton (MM Karton) and Mayr-Melnhof Packaging (MM Packaging). The MM Karton segment manufactures and markets various grades of cartonboard products, such as coated cartonboard produced from paper for recycling, as well as virgin fiber based cartonboard.

