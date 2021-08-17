Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Drops By 46.0%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MECVF remained flat at $$6.37 during trading on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88.

About mdf commerce

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

