Short Interest in mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Drops By 46.0%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 46.0% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MECVF remained flat at $$6.37 during trading on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.88.
About mdf commerce
Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.