Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Declines By 54.5%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MEDXF has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.15 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

MEDXF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.07. The stock had a trading volume of 75,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,600. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $7.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.55.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis psoriasis, and juvenile idiopathic arthritis; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

