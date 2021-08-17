Short Interest in Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Drops By 71.0%

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decline of 71.0% from the July 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.50.

OTCMKTS MBNKF traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.41. Metro Bank has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

