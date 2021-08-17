Short Interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Grows By 56.4%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,430,000 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the July 15th total of 16,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

In related news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.66. The company had a trading volume of 665,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,574,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $104.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

