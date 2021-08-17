Short Interest in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declines By 75.8%

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 75.8% from the July 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,890,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 37.9% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 401,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 110,252 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,174,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 215.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 41,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.42. 5,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,584. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.