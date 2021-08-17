Short Interest in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Increases By 122.7%

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 122.7% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of JMM stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 804.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 19,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

