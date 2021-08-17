Short Interest in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Expands By 147.6%

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a growth of 147.6% from the July 15th total of 87,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE:NAD opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment of its managed assets in municipal securities. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

