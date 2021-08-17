Short Interest in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) Increases By 35.8%

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 630,700 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the July 15th total of 464,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Ondas stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,867. Ondas has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $221.55 million and a PE ratio of -9.98.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Derek Reisfield acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $41,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $244,771.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ondas by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 11,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ondas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

