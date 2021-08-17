Short Interest in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Expands By 48.4%

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of PNI opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.93.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 21.8% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 28.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.