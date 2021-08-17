Short Interest in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Increases By 39.1%

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $5.99 on Tuesday, hitting $194.50. 1,101,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,512. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.17. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $152.19 and a 1-year high of $225.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. G.Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.0% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

